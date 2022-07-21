Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0507 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $251,531.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,162,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
