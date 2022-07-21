Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0507 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $251,531.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,162,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

