Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading 9% Higher This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00029315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $7.11 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

