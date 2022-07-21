Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.40% of Splash Beverage Group worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 263.09% and a negative net margin of 231.00%.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.