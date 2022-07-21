Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after acquiring an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $318.74 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

