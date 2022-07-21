Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $590,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 130,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $102.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

