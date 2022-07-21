Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $39.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

