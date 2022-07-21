Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

NYSE AXP opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

