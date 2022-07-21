Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 115,800 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 298,874 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 373,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $17.19 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

