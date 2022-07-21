Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 310 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $5,857,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

