Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

