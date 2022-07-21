Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PSN opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Parsons by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after buying an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.