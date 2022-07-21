Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Head to Head Review

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patria Investments and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.05 $122.48 million $0.92 14.83 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 5.74 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Patria Investments and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 48.67% 34.59% 27.70% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

(Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.