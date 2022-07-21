Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,963 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.