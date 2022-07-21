Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,821 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEIH stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

