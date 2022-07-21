Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

