Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IETC opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.