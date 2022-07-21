Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

