Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:SMMV opened at $35.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.