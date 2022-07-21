Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

