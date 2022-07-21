Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 189,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,872,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.