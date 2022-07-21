Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.