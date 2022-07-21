Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IHI opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

