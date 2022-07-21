Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $396.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

