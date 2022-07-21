Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 12.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.