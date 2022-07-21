Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

