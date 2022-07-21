Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.70 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

