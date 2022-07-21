Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $361.00 at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $374.92.

Paycom Software Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $325.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

