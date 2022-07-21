PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PYPL stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.55. 656,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

