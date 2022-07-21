PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 472,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

