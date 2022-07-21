PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

