PayPoint (LON:PAY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.
PayPoint Price Performance
LON PAY traded up GBX 5.85 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 599.85 ($7.17). The stock had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,526. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 500.01 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($8.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £413.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.67.
PayPoint Company Profile
