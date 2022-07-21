PayPoint (LON:PAY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PayPoint Price Performance

LON PAY traded up GBX 5.85 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 599.85 ($7.17). The stock had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,526. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 500.01 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 742 ($8.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £413.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.67.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

