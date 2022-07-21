PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $434,000.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 33,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 140.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 52.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 53.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

