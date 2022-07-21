Pembroke VCT (LON:PEMB) Trading Down 2.7%

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.29). 24,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 13,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.32).

Pembroke VCT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.79.

Pembroke VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Pembroke VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Pembroke VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Pembroke VCT Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

