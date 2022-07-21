Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.03 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Peony has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $18.03 million and approximately $9,495.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 300,242,164 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.