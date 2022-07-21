PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $168.27. 56,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,052. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.37.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

