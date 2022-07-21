Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $105,824.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $768,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $105,824.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,836 shares of company stock valued at $402,969. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Boston Partners lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 466,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 186,620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

