Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,836 shares of company stock valued at $402,969. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 466,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 186,620 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

