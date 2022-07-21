PERI Finance Hits Market Cap of $848,635.04 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $848,635.04 and $528,649.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00330070 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC.
PERI Finance Coin Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
