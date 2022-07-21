Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

PBT opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.67% and a return on equity of 3,610.01%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

