PetroDollar (XPD) Achieves Market Cap of $854,737.20

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PetroDollar has a market cap of $854,737.20 and $3.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.