Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

