Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.02. 46,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

