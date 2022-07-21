Phoenix Global Market Cap Tops $61.81 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded flat against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $35,601.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Phoenix Token (PHX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Phoenix Global
PHB is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 coins. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.
Phoenix Global Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.
