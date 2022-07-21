Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 6.2%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.00. 8,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 635,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Phreesia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,560 shares of company stock valued at $260,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,592,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 268,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

