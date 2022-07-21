Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. 1,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,218. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

