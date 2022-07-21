Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.