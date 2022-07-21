Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

