Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives “Buy” Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. MKM Partners currently has a $264.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PXD opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average is $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

