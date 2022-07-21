Piper Sandler Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $220.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.51.

NYSE CRM opened at $182.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at $159,866,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

