Piper Sandler Trims Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price to $118.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

